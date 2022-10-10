MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is tired of unprovoked celebrities keeping her name in their mouths.

The “Truth Hurts” performer opened up about her feeling on being the center of some controversial attention during a stop on her ongoing Special tour.

During her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct. 7, the singer said, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in their motherf–king mouth for no motherf–king reason.”

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business. Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” Lizzo added.

Kanye’s West Commentary On Lizzo

Lizzo’s message is possibly in response to West’s attempt to relate the influence of her body positivity and acceptance to a “genocide of the Black race.”

The Donda musician explained his perspective after describing Lizzo as a “close friend.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… they attack her for losing weight,” West told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “Because the media wants to put a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy. Let’s get aside the fact whether it’s fashion or in Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

“It’s a genocide of the Black race,” West added. “They want to kill us in any way they can … If we saw ourselves as a people, and not a race, then we would treat our people better.”

