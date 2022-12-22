MadameNoire Featured Video

G Herbo is up next to be in the hot seat on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please, but in a new teaser of the upcoming episode he turns the tables on the City Girls host.

During his appearance on the REVOLT podcast, she asked the “Chiraq” rapper questions like:

Did your two baby mamas get it on? Did you cheat on Ari [Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]? Y’all still be f******? Why was you there? Did you ever smoke an opp?

After nervously laughing off the heat Miami was serving, G Herbo then asks a question that the whole internet wants the answer to.

“Did you know about that baby before October?” he asked referring to Diddy’s new child.

In the preview, she didn’t answer but instead responded with the same nervous laughs as G Herbo. Diddy shared that he welcomed his sixth biological child, which shocked everyone. Even though he announced her birth as if she was recently born, she arrived in October.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Her mother is Dana Tran, 28, who works in cyber security. It’s reported that she made a swift exit from social media after the Hip-Hop mogul announced their daughter’s birth.

The full episode of Caresha Please premieres Dec. 22. Take a look at the teaser below.

Diddy Shut Down Claims That Yung Miami Is A Side Chick

Yung Miami had a heated exchange with DJ Akademiks on Twitter after he called her a side chick. Diddy got him together real quick.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Diddy and Yung Miami have been dating, but Diddy has been spotted out with many other women. He has been linked to Daphne Joy, who has a child with 50 Cent. After Tran was discovered, he was also spotted out with influencer Shawntya Joseph.

