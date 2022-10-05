MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami’s Caresha Please and Drink Champs tied for the Best Hip-Hop Platform on the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the internet has questions. While the impact of Caresha Please is undeniable, many feel like the show didn’t deserve the award because it’s only five episodes in. Drink Champs, which also airs on Diddy’s REVOLT TV, was launched in 2016.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God asked if Diddy dug in his pockets to make sure his Revolt mainstays took home a trophy. He denied paying for the win and joked “Don’t be mad at me because I’m a winner.”

Caresha Please Beat Podcasts That Were Around Way Before Hers

People were also saying that Caresha Please shouldn’t have won over the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast either. Caresha Please and Drink Champs also beat Verzuz, HipHopDX, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, The Breakfast Club and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Yung Miami wasn’t the only lady in Hip-Hop that went home victorious. Lizzo won Best Impact Track for “About Damn Time,” Latto won Song of the Year for “Big Energy,” Glorilla won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, and Trina won the I Am Hip-Hop honor.

Wins like this make people see BET’s award shows as a joke. This is NOT shade to Yung Miami. Her show is everything it needs to be. Besides the beautiful aesthetic, she’s funny, asks daring questions and her guests have no problem opening up to her. Heads turn every time a new episode drops. There’s no doubt this show is building its reputation. But that’s the point, it’s building. It’s not a signature platform in Hip-Hop yet. It’s in its rookie stage. So to have the show tie with Drink Champs, a platform that’s been around for six years, seems unjust.

People on Twitter echoed these sentiments while others congratulated the City Girl.