Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday with bang over the weekend. Surrounded by a star-studded list of attendees, the Bad Boy Records exec partied the night away at his massive Los Angeles mansion in honor of the special occasion. Travis Scott, Chrisean Rock, Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige were some of the big names who came to celebrate the legendary Hip-Hop moguls big day, TMZ noted.

The lucky women in Diddy’s life were also in attendance at the birthday bash, according to It’s Onsite. Videos obtained by the media outlet show the famous New York native kissing and hugging up on some of the women he’s is currently dating at the moment, including Yung Miami, model Daphne Joy, and a third mystery woman who has not been identified as of yet. But one photo captured the unnamed woman sitting on top of giant bed as party-goers danced and drank in Diddy’s giant backyard.

Either way, it looks like “Papi “and his “Angels” had a good time.

Social media sounds off about Diddy and his “Angels”

After footage from the birthday bash surfaced online, some nosey social media users couldn’t help but wonder how the women in Diddy’s life maintain peace among one another given their unconventional romance dynamic.

“The fact that Diddy had both his b****** at his party and it wasn’t a fight. Then all his b******be posting pics with him online and it’s NEVER an argument on social media? I think I may have to STAN a real playa,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another person commented: “Play ya role and be happy. Not my motto but it works for some.”

Some people wondered if Yung Miami was really cool with Diddy having his sidepieces around since they are dating.

“I love when people are genuinely happy BUT the fact that Yung Miami and Diddy “situationship” is goals for y’all or y’all love it so bad is embarrassing and the bar for “love” is in hell since when is sharing a man a good thing I’m legit confused or is it diff cause of money,” wrote @_SheSoAddictive in response to the chatter.

Yung Miami hasn’t publicly commented about Diddy’s other women as of yet. Judging by some of the photos and videos captured from the event, it looks like the City Girls star was all smiles. In fact, Miami, 28, even gifted her boo Diddy a big icy chain for his birthday.

A video obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the Florida femcee and the famous Hip-Hop titan sharing a quick smooch right after she gifted him with the drippy pendant.

Fans have been absolutely puzzled by Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship ever since they began seeing one another last summer. Back in September, Miami clarified their relationship status during an interview with XXL.

“When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single,” the mother of two said.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun,” she added. “I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

What do you think of Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship dynamic? Tell us down in the comments section.

