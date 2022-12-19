MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy is being a doting father to his recently expanded brood.

Footage from over the weekend shows the special moment the mogul gifted Range Rovers to his twin daughters, D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, for their 16th birthday.

The high-end vehicles complement each other — one having a white exterior and the other being black.

The two teens were all smiles and giggles as they excitedly fawned over their shiny new rides.

Clips from the twins’ birthday bash show the two teens wearing lengthy buss down hair installs that were paired with futuristic and otherworldly matching outfits.

“Okay, first of all, the twins sweet 16 — we are going crazy,” said attendee Coi Leray. “Their switching into outfit number two and I’m backstage and I get to see a sneak peak.”

“Oh my gosh, you guys are not ready — Sheesh!” the rapper explained as she revealed the teens’ second birthday party outfits.

“The twins are about to take over 2023,” a voiceover added in a clip pulled from Coi’s TikTok account.

The Combs Twins’ 16th Birthday

D’Lila and Jessie included snapshots of themselves by their birthday cakes and more detailed pictures of their birthday looks in posts shared on Instagram.

“OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you ❤️🥳 #outfit2,” they captioned one of the uploads.

The teens’ birthday posts came shortly after they posted a tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter, on social media.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO THE BEST MOM IN THE WORLD💗🎉. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. WE THINK ABOUT YOU EVERYDAY. MISS YOU🕊️❤️ #ladykp,” D’Lila and Jessie penned about their mom underneath a photo montage shared on their joint account.

The twins’ birthday celebration also comes weeks following the news that Diddy quietly welcomed his sixth child in October, a baby girl, with cyber security specialist Dana Tran.

