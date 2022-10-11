MadameNoire Featured Video

Fabolous has been in hot water with the family of Emily B since their alleged split earlier this year. Now, it looks like more drama may be brewing between the rapper and his estranged stepdaughter, Taina Williams.

On Oct. 10, the 44-year-old Brooklynite posted a sweet picture of his daughter Journey in honor of the young tot’s 2nd birthday.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” Fabolous captioned a photo of himself holding his precious baby girl. “Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson.”

Taina Williams calls out Fabolous for being an absent father

Fabolous and Emily welcomed Journey in October 2020, but according to Taina, Emily B’s eldest daughter, it doesn’t seem like the rapper has been around much to spend time with the youngster. After catching wind of the emotional post on Monday, Taina hopped into Fab’s comment section where she went in on the Hip-Hop star for being an absent father over the last year.

“This post is hilarious,” the 24-year-old wrote in a since deleted post. “’Might not know when you going thru it , but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”

Fab and Emily B’s rocky relationship journey

Fabolous and Emily B’s romance blossomed in 2001, but the couple hit a rough patch in 2018 after the fashion designer accused the “Cold Summer” hitmaker of knocking out two of her teeth during a domestic dispute. The “Street Dreams” rapper was indicted by a grand jury on DV charges, but he later struck a plea deal with Emily B and avoided jail time, according to TMZ.

In February 2022, some fans began to speculate whether the couple had split after a few people noticed that they had unfollowed each other on social media. Emily was also recently spotted celebrating her birthday without the rapper.

It’s a sad story given that in the past, the couple have been able to work out their differences for the sake of their kiddos. Emily and Fab were married for four years before rumors of their alleged split surfaced. In addition to Journey, the pair also have two sons together.

Hopefully the on and off again couple can work through this rough patch to figure out the best way to successfully co-parent their three children together.

