MadameNoire Featured Video

On Dec. 10, Sean John Puffy Diddy Daddy Love Combs has welcomed the birth of a new baby girl to his brood, bringing his total offspring up to six, almost matching his number of names. Reports from TMZ state Brother Love’s latest child was born sometime in October at a “Newport Beach,” California hospital.

According to his Instagram stories and Twitter profile, Brother is elated and co-signed that the newborn’s grandmother and siblings are also overwhelmed with love.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. The Deleon liquor and music mogul posted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The birth announcement took social media by surprise. A shit storm of reactions— that ranged from confusion to WTF to welp—soon followed on Black Twitter:

Instagrammers were concerned about Yung Miami’s response to Papi becoming a new Papi to his sixth child. Reality TV alumnae Tami Roman jumped in The Shade Room in defense of Caresha Brownlee:

“I’m sure Caresha already knew,” Roman commented. “Everyone relax & worry bout yo life.”

Tamar Braxton added her two cents as well; the Braxton family songstress reminded folks of the principal perk of Diddy and Caresha’s entanglement :

“Before y’all start commenting… there’s a shortage of billionaires ok 😩🤦🏾‍♀️“

Amid those concerns, Caresha pleased and appeased inquiring minds with a tweet that perhaps insinuates that Diddy is her dude and she’s gone “stick beside him.”

One thing is for certain and two things for sure:

Yung Miami has remained true to the city girl life she lays down on tracks—and Diddy is living up to what Hugh Hefner and Nick Cannon put down. And that’s on period.

Welcome to this interesting world of wealth and what-nots that you were born into, baby Sean Love Combs.

RELATED CONTENT: While The Other Rap Gworls Were Beefin’ Caresha Was Stepping Out In NYC With Diddy