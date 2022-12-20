MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are wishing Summer Walker a healthy labor and delivery as the singer prepares to give birth sometime soon, possibly to twins.

Posts shared over the weekend by Walker and Erykah Badu have fans speculating that the latter is reprising her role as Walker’s doula for the birth of two little ones.

Badu shared on social media that her daughter Puma was learning from her about doula work and that the two recently landed in a city to help a laboring mother.

“Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE🤲🏾,” Badu wrote in the caption of the post of her and Puma. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really, really like you. ❤️ A doula must Be like water. Follow your instincts.”

Badu rocked a fire red beanie on her head that fans noticed the Baduizm singer was also wearing in a photos Walker shared Dec. 19.

Walker’s Instagram slideshow showcased the latest stages of her pregnancy and included photos of her and Badu together.

“Always surrounded by healers,” the Still Over It singer’s caption read.

Summer Walker’s Pregnancy

Walker hasn’t shared her due date gender[s] of the of the bundle[s] of joy she’s expecting.

Regardless, fans are happy the singer’s latest pregnancy has seemingly been emotionally easier to withstand than her first.

Walker opened up about pregnancy when she announced she’s carrying the child of her now ex-boyfriend, Larry.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am,” the singer revealed in June. “And you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it. Very excited about it. I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

Walker shared and that she and Larry broke up only months later.

The “No Love” singer’s first child, a daughter, now a toddler, who she shares with music producer London On Da Track.

