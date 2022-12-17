MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna has given the world the first glimpse of her son with ASAP Rocky. In a TikTok video, Riri shared a video of the youngster sitting in his car seat while showing off his adorable smile. There’s also a slideshow of their baby boy sharing moments with his dad and just being the cutest little thing ever.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son on May 13, TMZ reported.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Love Being Parents

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been basking in every minute with their baby boy, a source said.

“Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family,” the source told Us Weekly. “Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever. They rarely leave their baby’s side. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

The Bajan Beauty is known for having a banging body. The source said the 34-year-old has been enjoying her new baby weight and not concerned about a snap back.

“Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly. Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

The “Lift Me Up” singer shared how she has been adjusting to her new chapter of motherhood.

“Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life that you’ve never known before,” she told Access Hollywood. “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,.”

She added, “You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”