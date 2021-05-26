MadameNoire Featured Video

Being a new mom in the age of social media often means feeling torn in regard to sharing photos of the baby on social media. On one hand, you are completely in love with your family’s new addition and desire to share some of those precious moments with the world. On the other hand, you feel fiercely protective and also want to shield your little one from the meanspirited folks who dwell in comment sections waiting to spew hate and negativity. One can imagine that this concern is even greater in celebrities and public figures who are exposed to a larger audience in comparison to the average person.

Recently, Summer Walker reaffirmed her vow to never post photos of her newborn daughter after followers criticized her over her baby’s size. Tuesday, the “Over It” singer shared a couple of images that only showed her daughter’s legs, which prompted people to comment on how small the infant is and even accuse her of “starving” her daughter. They also pointed out another image shared by Walker, which showed organic hemp hearts, raw honey, and mushroom powder on a counter next to a blender and a baby bottle, which led some to believe that she was feeding this to her baby in place of breast milk or formula. One even went as far as to make a comment about calling child protective services on her.

It never feels good to have your parenting choices criticized, but it has to be especially infuriating for complete strangers to do so on the internet. For this reason, Walker says that she will never share photos of her daughter with the public.

“Yall: POST THE BABY B—H WE WANNA SEE! Also y’all: roasting a baby who’s [sic] face you can’t even see. lol make it make sense,” Walker wrote in an Instgram Story post. “In conclusion, mf’s is weird and I will never post my baby so stop asking.”

Walker welcomed her daughter back in March. It has been reported that singer Erykah Badu was her doula.