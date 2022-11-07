MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker is single again.

The Still Over It artist shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend that she’s ended her romantic relationship.

The singer was romantically linked to rapper LVRD Pharaoh, who also goes by Larry.

Walker announced that the two were expecting their first child together in June, and shares a young daughter with music producer London On Da Track.

The R&B songstress told her followers that Larry continues to be a good father and she plans to keep the tattoo of his name on her face despite their split.

“People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” Walker wrote at the beginning of her post. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol, like go touch grass.”

“But I’ve decided to be single,” she revealed. “It’s no hard feelings. Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate. But we’re super duper happy to have all our children and [we’re] just living life. He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.”

“& no, I ain’t removing my face tatt. I still have hella love for him,” the songstress stated.

In other posts, Walker discussed women on social media who stay in unhappy relationships “for the image” or “just to say they have a man or a ring or to keep receiving apology birkins and cars.”

“The only difference between me, them, and the rest of y’all is I prefer my peace and happiness so I walk away,” Walker wrote.

“Relax with all that wow, ‘She’s still not married,'” the singer told her critics. “I could’ve been married to either one of my child’s fathers. It’s just certain things I won’t tolerate but NOTHING was a mistake. I wanted all my children by the age of 25 on PURPOSE and did that. They’re perfect, beautiful, and make me happier than I could ever be.”

“But 95% of y’all in the same predicament or worse, so save it,” she said to those who may judge her.

One of the singer’s latest Instagram Stories includes a clip of her and Larry lightheartedly discussing a woman who offered Larry $200,000 to sleep with her.

Since Walker’s announcement about their split, Larry’s posted on social media about not letting “anything you can’t control determine your actions or happiness.”

See more below.

