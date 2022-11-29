MadameNoire Featured Video

The Houston Hottie is making HERstory.

Megan thee Stallion has recently become the first Black woman ever to grace the cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue.

The Texas native — a Grammy winner, entrepreneur and philanthropist — was recognized by Forbes thanks to her undeniable strides in business and money-making ventures.

According to the outlet, the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper earned a whopping $13 million this year “from a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merch.”

“It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022,” Megan noted in her video interview with the outlet. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Influence

This year alone, the rapper’s brand collaborations and endorsements have included partnerships with Cash App, Nike, and Frito-Lay on a Super Bowl commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Megan’s 2022 business wins only built upon the star’s success last year with her Hottie Sauce collaboration with Popeyes, a fragrance with Revlon as one of its global brand ambassadors, and more.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation founder spoke about her business acumen during the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Detroit last month.

“Creating your own legacy and creating your own wealth are important to me as a Black woman because I feel like originally, we didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Megan told Forbes’ Randall Lane during the closing keynote conversation.

Regarding what 2023 brings for the rising mogul, Megan has a world tour and studio album in the works.

Megan also has “a Netflix deal to create and produce a slate of shows.”

One of the projects includes a comedy based on Megan’s childhood, as MADAMENOIRE previously shared with our readers.

Time Inc. is also reportedly shelling out $3 million to produce a documentary on the rapper’s life.

Described as “Mega-million Megan” by Cardi B and “Megan the Mogul” by Forbes, we congratulate the Houston Hottie on all her success!

