Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a new video campaign for Revlon’s Reign On fragrance.

“Be ambitious, speak truth, trust yourself, break rules, make history,” Megan says to her fellow hotties in the short clip. “I’m here to Reign On.”

Revlon notes that Reign On is a scent “for the young woman who is strong, independent, idealistic, and ready to take charge.”

“Take on the world with its clean, self-assured energy,” the brand added.

The fragrance’s scent is described as “invigoratingly floral and fruity with notes of lemon confit, drenched bamboo leaves, bright jasmine petals, waterlily and butterfly flower — including base notes of sheer musks, blonde woods and salty moss.”

Megan, a Global Brand Ambassador for the beauty company, said, “Revlon’s Reign On is the perfect fragrance for all my Hot Girls. It is fresh and flirty and will complement any summer vibe,” in a press statement released earlier this year.

A Revlon brand rep shared with MADAMENOIRE that Reign On’s “name and bright color shine through the fragrance’s geometric, transparent glass bottle design reflecting the attitude of its wearer.”

At $25 for the 1 oz. Eau de Toilette Spray or $9.99 for the 8 oz. Fine Fragrance Mist, it’s safe to say Miss Tina Snow wants the hotties smelling their best this icy girl fall. Will you be copping a bottle?

