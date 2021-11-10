MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes chicken franchise continue to capitalize on their recent partnership that launched back in October.

The Megan Thee Stallion Hottie sauce was introduced to promote Popeyes’ chicken sandwich and had the community turnt with praise over its hot girl flavor.

Along with the hot girl branded condiment, a Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion line of merchandise was released, including T-shirts, totes, bandannas and bikinis. The latest launch pays homage to the Houston rapper’s love of anime, and is aptly named Animegan. The new tees bear the slogan “The Hottie is here,” with an anime style drawing of Megan. This drip is not only for the OG Hotties. The line is all inclusive and features unisex items like a hoodie priced at $65 and the tote bags are cute.

While it’s clear Megan is getting the bag, your favorite Hottie is still thinking about her community in Houston Texas. According to The Washington Post, Megan’s deal with Popeyes includes “limited edition Hottie Sauce, custom merchandise and a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness.”

The Texas-based nonprofit’s mission is “to deliver a message of hope by following the lead of those who have impacted change with far fewer resources,” according to its website.

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur.” Megan told WaPo.

The Houston-raised Stallion and ”Body” is leading the way with all of her smart endeavors. Her moves show her fanbase that Hotties can do whatever they put their mind to whether that is pursuing college, franchisee, becoming brand ambassadors, dropping clothing lines or being a philanthropist. Megan Thee Stallion is set to graduate, created partnerships with both SavageX, and Coach this year and has donated money to several charitable causes.