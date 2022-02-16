MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan thee Stallion celebrated her 27th birthday with the launch of her new nonprofit, the Pete & Thomas Foundation.

The Houston Hottie announced the news via a social media post shared on her birthday that included throwback photos of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr.

According to the “Savage” rapper, the Pete & Thomas Foundation will focus on “uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.”

“My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory,” Megan wrote in her caption.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” the rapper added in a press release. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The foundation’s website detailed that the organization will assist those in need across three different sectors — education, housing, and health/wellness. Its goal is to provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to students in high-need communities, address housing issues for citizens impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters, and support the areas of cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity.

Megan, who recently graduated with her undergraduate degree in health administration from Texas Southern University, lost her mother in 2019 to brain cancer and her father when she was still a teenager.

The rapper’s grandmother, whom Megan was very close with, passed away shortly after her mom.

The Hot Girl CEO honored both women in her speech last November as she accepted the award for Glamour’s 2021 Woman of the Year.

Megan also received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in her hometown of Houston, Texas last December. Read more about that down below.

