There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
After getting slammed for allegedly talking about the Houston hottie, it has been confirmed that she actually has a writing credit on the Her Loss album, which “Circo Loco” appears on. The “Her” rapper has a writing credit on their song “Rich Flex” thanks to 21 Savage revising her “Savage” lyrics. On “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage rapped: “I’m a savage/Smack her booty in Magic/I’ll slap a p**** n**** with a ratchet.”
Megan Thee Stallion Responded To Drake’s Alleged Diss Via Twitter
When Megan Thee Stallion heard “Circo Loco,” she snapped on Twitter. In a series of tweets, she expressed her disgust over this alleged diss.
Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** N*****!. Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”
And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.
People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*** it bye.
Drake didn’t confirm or deny claims that he was talking about Meg.
There was also speculation that Drake was talking about a woman who goes by Elke the Stallion and not Megan. Elke the Stallion allegedly lied about having surgical injections to enhance her rear end (aka a** shots) and claims that her derriere is all natural.