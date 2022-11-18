MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s latest hairstyle gives a whole new meaning to the term “business in the front and party in the back.”

The Fenty mogul, loved by many for her trendsetting style, donned box braids in the front of her head with silky straight tresses flowing freely at the back half of her head.

The “Lift Me Up” singer rocked the hairdo with an all-black ensemble and matching strappy black heeled sandals.

RiRi was spotted with her unique hair look in a ponytail while she walked with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, in other snapshots from a separate night.

A Twitter user commented on the mogul’s look and said, “Rihanna’s hair got me screaming cause was she taking the braids out or putting them in???”

Social Media’s Reaction To Rihanna’s Half Braided Hairstyle

While some Twitter users speculated whether Rihanna’s polarizing hairstyle will become the next trend, others simply couldn’t believe the new mom stepped out of the house in a look so… bold.

As one person hilariously asked, “So is this a braided frontal OR a silky backle? I just need to know.”

“Rihanna is gonna have that half braided hair become a thing,” wrote one person who chimed in. “People are going to start doing it because she’s an icon of setting fashion trends.”

Meanwhile, another said, “Why’s Rihanna walking around with half done hair?”

It’s unclear whether Rihanna’s braids are “half done” or if she’s intentionally rocking her latest hairstyle as a sort of mismatched chic.

Whatever the case, it’s clear Rihanna remains a fashion rebel and doesn’t give a f*** about others’ opinions on her style.

We love that for her.

See tweets reacting to the hairstyle below.

