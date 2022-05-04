MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna missed the Met Gala but she was there in statute. The very pregnant Bajan Beauty wasn’t forgotten during fashion’s biggest night and got a special tribute courtesy of Vogue. The night of the Met Gala, a virtual marble statute of the “Kiss It Better” singer was unveiled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s gallery that was modeled after her May Vogue cover.

“The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” read Vogue‘s caption.

Rihanna gushed about the tribute via social media.

“shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol!,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Rihanna is a stylish standout on every red carpet and in any arena. Here’s five other times she took our breath away.