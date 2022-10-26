MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is finally making her long-awaited return to the music world.

On Wednesday, the Fenty founder surprised fans when she tweeted a quick promo for her forthcoming single “Lift Me Up.” The new song, which is set to drop on Oct. 28, will be featured on the soundtrack of the new Marvel film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rihanna wrote the song with Tems, according to a press release

The song will mark Rihanna’s first new music as a solo artist in six years. CNN noted, that the star worked closely with rising artist Tems, Oscar Winner Ludwig Göransson, and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler to write the new song as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old Emmy award-winning actor died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems shared of writing the new tune with the Barbados native.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Fans have been patiently licking their chops for new music since Rih’s 2016 album “Anti,” so, naturally, people online went haywire when the 34-year-old mother of one announced the big news.

“New Rihanna music this Friday…… October saved,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another stan wrote: “I can’t believe my eyes Rihanna is actually not playing games this time!”

This won’t be the last we see of the Bajan beauty. Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show next year, and some fans have been speculating if she’ll use the opportunity to drop a new album! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but for now, this new song will definitely keep us entertained.

