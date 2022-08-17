MadameNoire Featured Video

We all watched Summer Walker go through a tumultuous relationship with London on da Track. She might not be the expert on dating, but she gave dating advice on an episode of Chicken Shop Date. When Amelia Dimoldenberg asked her for dating advice, Walker gave an unexpected answer.

“Give it up,” she responded with a chuckle.

When the snippet of that interview was reposted, rapper and reality star Sukihana co-signed it.

“I asked her for advice and she told me to give it up,” she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk’s comments. “She said don’t make him wait 90 days and give it to him the 6th day and I listened. Why he bought me a new car on the 7th day and got my tooth fixed! Summer can tell the future.”

The “Body” singer has been criticized for her relationships all over social media in the past. She openly bashed London On Da Track after their breakup. She accused of him of being an absent father and only taking pictures with their daughter for show. The internet often reminded her that she was well aware of his ways and still had his child so she should be mad at herself and not him. Summer Walker found love again with an old flame who goes by LVRD Pharaoh. After they rekindled their relationship, they got each other’s names tattooed on their faces . The Atlanta native was then criticized for making an impulsive, reckless decision regarding another relationship that may not last. They are now expecting their first child together.

This isn’t the first time Summer Walker has given out advice. In a now-deleted Instagram post from January 2021, she suggested that people invest in therapy or a life coach instead of luxury purchases.

“Bags & chains are nice but seriously if your willing to drop that type of money you should really consider investing in a spiritual life coach & a therapist,” she wrote. “Mann that s*** is really liberating. It’s essential for healing that childhood trauma that WE ALL have (shadow work) & plays a major part in transitioning into a well rounded multifaceted evolved & mature adult. you’ll stop hurting yourself & others only opening soo many doors mentally spiritually physically & financially. & honestly lol to come healed is extremely attractive. I hope this encourages someone to start their spiritual/mental health journey.”

Watch Chicken Spot Date below.