Tory Lanez’s latest drama with singer August Alsina pretty much confirms that the Canadian shrimp is trash, and nobody listens to Black women—not even one named Megan Thee Stallion

MADAMENOIRE reported on an altercation between Alsina and Lanez surfaced on Monday, setting the internet ablaze. The two entertainers, Mario, Jacquees and others, were acts for Rip Micheals’ Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam that occurred in Chicago on Sept. 17.

Lanez allegedly assaulted Alsina after the 30-year-old “Kissin’ On My Tattoos” crooner curbed him after the “Say It” rapper attempted to dap him up backstage. Video footage reveals Alsina blew off Lanez who stood with his entourage, as he walked through a corridor. Reportedly, the Canadian artist caught feelings over the snub (he was left hanging, with hands extended well after Alsina passed him by). The problematic rapper’s feigned innocence would be short-lived.

Alsina wasted no time telling fans his side of the story. He took to Instagram to explain. He admitted to being diagnosed with an autoimmune, genetic disorder. He opened up about the incident on Red Table Talk in 2017.

Twitter users sounded off about Lanez’s suspect behavior.

Watching black men crack jokes about August Alsina being attacked by Tory lanez, even though August has publicly dealt with mental health issues and opened up about abuse, but then claim no one cares about their mental health is something.🧐 pic.twitter.com/QI0PdY4Wqd — THE DREAM ✨ (@iamkemiyah) September 19, 2022

Tory Lanez knocked dude out over a handshake? What kinda anger issues he got? I saw the video, and he could’ve walked away and went on about his day. That wasn’t about August Alsina at all. That was a pride situation and it was corny af — Brandon (@BGtheDon_) September 19, 2022

Tory Lanez said yesterday that he was in the studio and that “I have no clue or idea what this guy is talking about” and that he never had seen August Alsina. Tory Lanez is absolutely a sociopath. — Jason (StarWind) (@EscaflowneClown) September 19, 2022

And while the tweets may be accurate and the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam incident is egregious, Alsina’s assault isn’t the crux of the problem.

The real issue is when Megan Thee Stallion informed us that the vertically-challenged bully was a problem– folks questioned her credibility. Even with text messages, eyewitness accounts, photos of the rapper’s injuries and Megan’s own words, she wasn’t worth believing. It was R. Kelly all over again. In 2020, Lanez allegedly shot Megan after the pair and a group of friends left in a car together after attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

The 27-year-old emcee even divulged that she tried to protect the petite rapper by not calling the police after the shooting. His version of allegedly making amends was to buy folks’ silence. Megan, being the victim, was blamed and called a liar, and the menace hasn’t missed a bag. During the course of this case, the Houston native has had to defend her reputation while having to take care of her mental health. Reported “friends” of the “Savage” rapper– like Da Baby, who recently suggested he slept with the Houston hottie around the time she was assaulted, and her former best friend– have betrayed her.

Singer Mario, at one point, defended Megan, but in a mere two years, he’d be riding Lanez’s jock over a collaboration that went nowhere. The Baltimore native went from “protect Black women” to “​​as an independent artist doing his thing, [there are] a lot of artists [who] don’t work as hard as he [does], so regardless of whatever, the music is what it is.”

Even Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy.

Tory lanez fought August Alsina for not shaking his hand and y’all don’t believe this little man shot Meg? Hmmm — Kiyy ❤️‍🔥 (@Mekiyah_) September 20, 2022

Yall really expect us to believe the same Tory Lanez that snuck August Alsina over a handshake DIDNT pull out a gun and shoot Meg over an argument?? Miss me. He did that shit. — Night Skin Nerdy Girl (@NightSkinGirl88) September 20, 2022

Let me preface this by saying that August Alsina did not deserve what happened to him by Tory Lanez, and I hope he presses charges. But, the way some of you NOW believe Megan because this little boy attacked a grown man for a trivial reason is very layered. Wow! — Be Like Ang💨 (@angiepooh09) September 20, 2022

Megan thee stallion: Tory lanez shot me!

Social media: She’s lying, she want sympathy, she’s an alcoholic August Alsina: Tory lanez attacked me cause I ain’t speak to him

Social media: Cancel Tory, get him taken off tours, doesn’t think twice about believing him Hm. LOL — 𝙸𝚃’𝚂 𝙱𝙰𝚁𝙱𝙸𝙴 𝙱𝙸𝚃𝙲𝙷 (@thekuntsuperstr) September 20, 2022

It took OG rapper Bun B to tell Lanez to kick rocks. The Houston native said he felt especially protective of Megan.

“My wife was friends with Megan’s father. And so when we’ve been around Megan, my wife has been in a position to kind of tell her things about her father that she maybe didn’t know because her father died when she was very young. He was murdered. And I let her know, like, as you move through hip hop, things can get crazy.”

Bun B continued, “Normally, I don’t get involved with other people’s situations, but because of my relationship with her, who I am in the city, and what I told her I would do, I felt it was only right for me to speak up for her behalf at that moment.”

He added, “I feel like if I hadn’t said anything, I’m not sure how much people would have even spoken on this issue. And if my relationship with Tory Lanez is damaged, then so be it. We have to protect our Black women, and any Black man that doesn’t feel the same way is not my brother.”

Bun B said a word—when no one else did.

What’s inherently clear is that Lanez consistently preys on who he seemingly deems to be weaker than him. He had beef with Toronto rapper Drake for years, and he reportedly backed down after the “Controlla” rapper continued bringing him smoke. There was no threat of violence, and interestingly enough– he never confronted Drake about sonning him. The two men are now “friends.”

Not that Megan should forgive or even consider an apology from the insecure rapper, and no shade to Drake, but Aubrey isn’t considered hardbody if we’re being honest.

And while he would allegedly pull a strap out and commence to busting shots at someone who said she was so scared of an escalating situation, she removed herself. Lanez was all talk when it came to bossing up to Travis Scott when he pulled up in 2018.

In 2019, Lanez said “he regretted” his beef with Scott. So much for being a tough guy.

That regret wasn’t extended to Megan, and while folks softly defended while spewing their “protect Black women” rhetoric, nobody of note or record has actually stepped up to seriously check Lanez. Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s ill attempt to defend his woman went down in flames as the Canadian artist reminded him that Fontaine hadn’t done anything but run his Twitter fingers.

This situation and many others are a glaring indictment of how unsafe and unprotected Black women are, and how the collective response to male on male violence differs.

Hopefully, with all the backlash from Alsina’s alleged assault, Megan and every other Black woman will finally get the protection and support they deserve.

But we probably won’t.

