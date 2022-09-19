MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina claimed, in a recent series of related social media posts, that Tory Lanez and the latter’s crew assaulted him after a concert in Chicago over the weekend. Alsina alleged “a 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n—-s, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me.”

Alsina noted at the time of the alleged attack, he had “no security.”

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up,” Alsina further explained. “I go on to tell him — I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, I assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox.”

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so I was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (I heard the fizzle),” Alsina alleged.

“And he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some n—a with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a “fight!” Simply an assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a ‘moment’ cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u.”

“I will assist you in that, gracefully. His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT!!” Alsina added. “I’d like to see it 🙂 anyway. leme go clean this blood off my face w/ some @encinawellness.”

Captioning snapshots of his bloodied lip, arm and knee in another post, Alsina said: “Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being manhandled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building.😂 @encinawellness is the key to healing this. I b back with my results once I heal up.”

On Twitter, the singer additionally claimed Lanez’s camp tried to “leak” the story.

Conflicting Stories About The Incident

Conflicting with August Alsina’s account, Gossip of the City Tea reported he was the aggressor, not Lanez.

The outlet claimed the incident was spurred by Alsina’s unhappiness with an alleged comment Lanez made about how Alsina publicly handled his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy with Tory over something Tory said months ago. Tory was trying to show him love and August wanted to take it to a negative place & got knocked out. ‪August was the negative one , not Tory. August felt some kind of way because Tory said months ago he wouldn’t have “snitched “on jada like August did. Tory tried to shake his hand and August ignored him. Tory asked him about it and August got negative and told him to keep that same energy.‬”

On his Instagram Stories, and in conversation with DJ Akademiks, Lanez denied involvement in the alleged altercation.

The Canadian rapper claimed he was in a recording studio session when the rumored assault took place.

“I don’t even know what the kid is talking about. I don’t know if he is doing promo, I don’t know what that n*gga is talking about,” Lanez told Akademiks.