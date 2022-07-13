MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite the viral success of his recent Verzuz battle with Omarion, fans now feel Mario isn’t due for a comeback just yet.

The “Let Me Love You” singer is facing backlash from Twitter users after saying he’s dropping a song called “Main One” featuring Tory Lanez later this week.

“#MarioMonday special announcement! This Friday [I’m] dropping new music!” the singer shared with his followers on July 11. “This one’s called ‘MAIN ONE!’ S/O to my bro @torylanez! We went crazy, tap in!”

Since Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot — and the two stars are in an ongoing legal battle — Twitter users were quick to call out Mario for collaborating with the Canadian rapper.

In the replies to Mario’s announcement, internet users said that they wouldn’t be streaming “Main One” because of Lanez ties to the track.

Additionally, one online user pointed out that Mario’s stance in a previous tweet from 2020 seemingly disapproved of Tory’s alleged violent behavior toward Megan.

Other Twitter Reactions To Mario’s Collab With Tory Lanez

A clearly disappointed fan added, “Welp. Your comeback was fun while it lasted. I added half your discography to my Spotify after your Verzuz, time to remove all of them.”

“The same women who fell back in love with you at Verzuz are also Megan fans,” another penned. “And if I have to choose between you and Tory or her, I’m riding with the Stalli.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote Mario and said, “Nobody was gonna listen to this to begin with, but now we definitely not. Good luck.”

The fallout between Tory and Megan continues to cause division both on social media and in the music business.

Mario isn’t the first performer to receive backlash for working with Tory since the latter’s drama with Megan — and we doubt he’ll be the last.

