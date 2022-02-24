MadameNoire Featured Video

In case you missed it, on Feb. 23, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez got into a full-on social media spat about their pending trial. The two hip-hop stars are currently hashing out legal matters in court due to allegations that Lanez, shot the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker in the foot back in July 2020.

The Toronto rapper has vehemently denied the shooting since the incident occurred, but the tension between the two stars finally came to a boiling point after the trial hearing was pushed back to April. It got so heated, Meg’s partner Pardison Fontaine stepped in to check Lanez.

The feud started after Meg posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a series of apology texts from Lanez following the shooting. The dig came in response to a tweet that the “Daystar” rapper sent out stating that Meg was lying about the whole situation.

Here’s the kicker: According to Tory, the apology wasn’t about the shooting. He claims he was apologizing to the Houston native for sleeping with with her best friend

“Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …,” the 29-year-old wrote.

Rumors in the past, suggested Meg and Tory were actually dating one another prior to the shooting. Lanez hinted own alleged relationship on his Daystar album back in 2020, but the rumor was never confirmed.

According to Megan, those accusations are hearsay. The 27-year-old rapper immediately took to her Instagram story to set the record straight:

“F*cking too best friends… N*gga you shot me. You know whats what you were apologizing for. You keep putting a narrative out that me and my friend fell out abt you and that’s not true! Why are you skipping over the shotting just admit you shot me! Bc she definitely ain’t do it and I ain’t shoot my damn self.”

Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine quickly stepped in to defend his gal too, sending off a fair warning to Lanez.

“@torylanez put the phone down let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothing to talk about,” he tweeted, right before Lanez replied:

@pardi we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing ?put ya phone down big fella.”

This situation is spiraling out of control and DJ Akademiks didn’t make it any better.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, moments before her back and forth with Lanez, Thee Stallion tore into the infamous podcaster and radio host after he shared a ton of misinformation about the case. In a since-deleted tweet, Akademiks claimed that Tory Lanez’s DNA wasn’t found on the weapon that was used during the shooting, but those accusations are all the way false according to Meg, as no evidence was presented in the hearing. Meg slammed into Akademiks for fabricating the whole story.

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?” the TSU grad tweeted. “Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweets spreading FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?”

A reporter from the New York Post also confirmed that Akademiks’ tweet was “FAKE NEWS.”

Meg and Tory are due back in court on April 5. If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

