It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is under attack again. This time, DaBaby is at the center of the drama. On Sept. 23, DaBaby dropped his new 14-song LP Baby on Baby 2. But now, some fans are raising an eyebrow at a song titled “Boogeyman” on the new album, where the rapper alleges he slept with Megan Thee Stallion.

“You play with me that shit was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fuckin on Megan Thee Stallion,” the controversial North Carolina MC raps in one verse, while referencing Meg’s 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

DaBaby alleges he slept with Meg the day before the shooting

The “Bop” hitmaker then goes on to claim that he slept with the Grammy-award-winning femcee “the day before” the alleged shooting. He even takes a petty jab at Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, who if you remember, went toe to toe with the rapper on Twitter in June 2021 for reposting a joke about Tory shooting Megan.

“Waited to say that shit on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/I told you niggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthafuckin bear, I’m a animal,” DaBaby rhymes on the new diss record.

Sadly, it seems like DaBaby has had a weird obsession with hating on Meg ever since he appeared on that horrible song with Tory Lanez called “Skat” in 2021. It’s super shady, considering the year before, the rapper collaborated with the Houston Hottie on “Cry Baby,” which appears on her critically acclaimed album Good News.

The Hotties slam DaBaby

Following the “Boogeyman’s release, The Hotties, Megan’s dedicated fanbase, lit into DaBaby for dropping the salacious rumor.

“DaBaby saying all that about Megan Thee Stallion really just proves he’s still very desperate for attention and never valued her friendship in the first place,” wrote one Twitter user. “Can’t wait for her to rip into his lil tiny ass.”

While another stan on Instagram commented, “This won’t help him with selling those tickets,” referencing the incident that occurred in August, where DaBaby was forced to cancel his New Orleans show due to low ticket sales.

A third Twitter goer wrote: “Dababy lost his career and needed to mention the megan thee stallion and tory lanez situation for streams.” Yikes!

Sorry to burst your bubble DaBaby, but this new petty tune certainly won’t do anything to accelerate what’s left of your career. It’s super sad that Meg can’t heal from the emotional and physical trauma that she endured that night in the Hollywood Hills because of DaBaby And Tory’s shenanigans. Hopefully, this pending court trial will finally set the record straight and give the star the peace she rightfully deserves.

Megan and Tory are set to face off in court on Nov. 28 and Dec. 8. As previously reported, Meg’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who was in the SUV with Megan and Tory on the night of the shooting, will testify.

