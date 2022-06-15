MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her almost two years ago. As she prepares for trial, she is still enduring the emotional turmoil caused by the alleged shooting.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Houston hottie opened up about feeling betrayed by Tory Lanez.

“I thought we had a real connection,” she said. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all.”

She added, “I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”

Megan Thee Stallion shared more details about what happened the night of the alleged incident as well. While recovering, she said she worried that her career might be over.

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days,” the “Cry Baby” rapper shared. “Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f***** up.”

She also opened up about her soured friendship with Kelsey Harris. According to Thee Stallion, Harris met up with Lanez after the incident and was willing to take money from him for her business.

I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.

The backlash she has received over the shooting has left her confused, embarrassed and questioning why people don’t empathize with her.

“In some kind of way I became the villain,” the 27-year-old said. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

Coping with this entire ordeal has been an everyday struggle for the recent college grad.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good,” she continued. “I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

As for Lanez, her animosity for him runs high and she doesn’t understand why he has been handling things the way he has.

“‘I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough,” she said of the Toronto rapper. “You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?’”

She hopes that after the trial Lanez will be behind bars.

“I want him to go to jail,” she said. “I want him to go under the jail.”

She also opened up about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine

“I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” she said.

Her mental health takes a toll on her and she expressed being shocked that he is staying beside her.

“I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’” she said about Fontaine. “‘I really want to be good for you because I’m trying to be good for myself.’ But I just . . . I don’t know. Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

The trial will begin Sept. 14, 2022.