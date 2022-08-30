MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan thee Stallion and her former bestie Kelsey Nicole threw jabs at each other on social media yet again.

It all started after the Houston hottie and her former hairstylist Johnathan Wright got on Instagram Live to talk about an apparent fall out. During their conversation, Meg said “Don’t say no names and don’t say nothing stupid ’cause we ain’t giving nobody no free press.” She then went on to say that some time ago, Wright went on with someone that the “Plan B” rapper doesn’t like.

“Jonathan said ‘Megan, I’m about to go out with this b**** I know you don’t like’,” she said.

The live later abruptly ended. People assumed she was talking about rapper Asian Doll, but she shut down those claims on Twitter.

“Wasn’t about Asian so now what,” she wrote after someone tweeted that Asian Doll’s “power of telepathy ended the live.”

Kelsey Nicole then entered the chat because she was who Megan thee Stallion and Johnathan were talking about. Not Asian Doll.

“PUT A NAME ON ITTTTT THEN,” she wrote in the comments of a post on The Neighborhood Talk.

Megan thee Stallion then took to Twitter to fire back at her.

“But when I was paying your rent” she tweeted.

Nicole then replied in the comments of a repost saying “BUT WHEN I WAS DOING YOUR HOMEWORK THOUGH.”

She added, “She don’t want war with me for real. 2 years later I’m still on her mind. I be minding my business.”

Kelsey Nicole then returned back to the comment section with more to say.

“Y’all don’t know the behind the scenes s****…it definitely had been got back to me words from her mouth about Jonathan coming around me. So I just want to know! Cuz the slugs is dead.”

After all the back and forth, Meg said she was going to delete her social media accounts.

“Deleting all apps bc any b**** that’s gone see me gone see me irl or gone see me in court.”