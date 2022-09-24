MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami was blushing all over Instagram after her “papi” bought her a new whip. In her recent post, the Caresha Please host shared a slideshow of her Mayback Mercedes Benz truck with all white interior and a big red bow on the hood. Since she held up a “GO PAPI” sign when Diddy accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards, we can assume gifted her this new ride.

In the caption, she simply wrote “Thank you Papi.”

This comes after Diddy gave her a lavish chain with huge baguette diamonds with a pendant that read “Love.” The hip-hop mogul iced her down to congratulate her for her BET Hip-Hop Award nomination. Her Revolt talk show, Caresha Please, has been nominated for Best Hip-Hop Platform. Jeweler Benny Da Jeweler showed off the beautiful piece online.

“OMG #careshaplease is nominated for it’s 1st award. I am in tears!!!!!! Like omg this is really real & happening,” she wrote on Instagram. “THANK YALL SO F***ING MUCH for making this happen @hiphopawards for ‘BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM’ make sure y’all vote for me.”

Diddy also congratulated her in public.

“Proud of you @yungmiami305 Shawty Wop!!!! On your BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Platform!,” he wrote on Instagram. “You out here F***** S*** Up!!!! Love 🖤✨💫 @revolttv … I TOLD YOU!”

Yung Miami and fellow City Girl JT are also nominated for City Girls landed nominations for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

Yung Miami and Diddy also take lavish trips together. They have been spotted having romantic times in places like the British Virgin Islands, Paris and Miami. While they haven’t made things exclusive, they admitted that they are dating.

Yung Miami recently shared that she went through a mental breakdown that caused her to not sleep for days. Many had assumed Diddy caused her to have a meltdown. After going to Italy to clear her mind, she said on Instagram Live that that tough time had nothing to do with her love life.

“People really make up stories. Y’all make up so much s***, she said. “This s*** I read about me online. Yo I had a mental breakdown because of something I was going through in my personal work-life. It had nothing to do with a man. Y’all really think I had a mental breakdown about a man and gonna get on the internet and tweet?”