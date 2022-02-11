MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy and Yung Miami have been seen together yet again even though Yung Miami continues to deny that Diddy is her boo. The two were seen landing in the British Virgin Islands together to celebrate Yung Miami’s 29th birthday. Times Caribbean posted a clip of them and a few others leaving the airport in Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands.

Just two months ago in December 2021, Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, denied that she and the hip-hop mogul were dating when she simply replied “no” when asked about him on WGCI’s Morning Show. Once that clip was posted, she had one more thing to say about her love life on social media.

“Stay out my business,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Despite her denying their rumored romance, they are now known for posting polished pictures of them smiling ear to ear either at lavish events or what we think are baecations. They were first seen together at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday celebration in June 2021. She then posted and deleted a Instagram story clip of her sitting in the Bad Boy CEO’s lap sipping on DeLeón Tequila in August 2021. Soon after she said they weren’t together, she posted two pictures of them together at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve bash.

She couldn’t leave him out of her raunchy single “Rap Freaks” where she named dropped a slew of rappers she would take down in the bedroom.

“Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no ho s***/Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches/And put your rich a** to sleep, buenas noches,” she rapped.

Before being linked to Diddy, Yung Miami was in a relationship with hip-hop producer Southside, whom she shares a daughter named Summer with.