A video of Quavo and ex-girlfriend Saweetie having a heated exchange in an elevator surfaced after they broke up. The Migos rep is finally addressing it.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Quavo he denied ever being abusive to a woman.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he said.

In the video, Saweetie threw something at Quavo as the elevator doors opened. They were then doing a tug-of-war over an orange suitcase. Saweetie then fell and Quavo didn’t help her up.

“I don’t like what people think,” the Georgia native added. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

Quavo is still single but isn’t quite ready to mingle. Even though he has been linked to Karrueche, he is focusing on himself.

“I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off.”

His mother Edna also chimed in about his love life. She said when she meets a love interest of his, she gives them some unsolicited advice.

“I try to tell the girls [he dates], ‘Y’all, just leave him alone if you want him to like you! Don’t have sex with him! Because if you do, he’s just going to go home’,” she said. “I try to tell them that, but they won’t listen.”

Quavo wasn’t happy with what she said at all.

“What did she say that for?” he responded. “My God.”

Saweetie revealed that had broken up via Twitter. She had claimed their was infidelity on Quavo’s behalf.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote.

