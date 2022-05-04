Quavo Drops A Bag In Time For Mother’s Day, For Single Moms Living In Atlanta

MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 30, Quavo of the inimitable rap trio Migos held his annual Huncho Day celebrity football game in celebration of his community in Atlanta. This year, the rap star teamed up with the apparel brand Legends to throw the big event at the FCF Campus at Pullman Yards. He donated a whopping $150,000 to the Tender Foundation, an organization that provides single mothers with financial assistance and the resources they need to face the challenges of parenting under today’s economic uncertainty.

The guaranteed income program hopes to bridge the financial gap for mothers living under the poverty line in Atlanta by providing emergency bill payment assistance for rent, utilities and child care. The program also offers food assistance and child care essentials like diapers and wipes to mothers in need.

On Twitter, Quavo gushed about the initiative, telling his fans:

“Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving! 150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta G.”

On Instagram, The Tender Foundation and the program’s founder, Jaycina Almond, expressed their gratitude toward the rapper for making a difference.

“With the largest income inequality gap in the U.S., 58% of Black children in Georgia live in low-income families compared to 29% of white children,” the organization wrote in the caption, tagging a few photos from Huncho Day along with the post.

“Across the last two years we have proved this through our bill pay assistance, food assistance, and diaper bank — without all the red tape of other social services. With just a little tender loving care, mamas have a little more breathing room to focus on mothering instead of surviving.”

Additionally, Almond added:

“The Bridge is a way to level the playing field.”

According to the caption, at least 20 moms will receive an extra $500 cash grant per month for a full year because of Quavo’s generous donation and it’s a huge deal. Single mothers who are living in expensive cities like Atlanta are forced to spend more than half of their income on rent and housing needs, which leaves little room for food, childcare, or educational costs if income is tight. Now, a few moms will have a bit more to care of their households.

During the event, celebrities like Cam Newton, Quavo, Offset, 2 Chainz, and Tyreek came to play for the big occasion, and the game reportedly received play-by-play commentary by Greg Mescall and NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker Ryan Shazier, according to The Source.