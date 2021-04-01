MadameNoire Featured Video

Just when you thought it was over, there is more drama surrounding Saweetie and Quavo in the wake of their recent breakup. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has opened an investigation into newly leaked video footage of the former couple involved in an altercation.

The footage, acquired by TMZ, was reportedly captured in 2020 in an elevator at the North Hollywood apartment building Saweetie was renting at the time. The video showed Saweetie swing at Quavo, who dropped what is believed to be an orange Call of Duty case. They tussled over the case until Saweetie was knocked down as he tried to take the case from her. The Migos rapper picked up the case and frequently glanced back at Saweetie, but didn’t bother to check on her or help her up. Saweetie ultimately pulled herself off of the floor and limped out of the elevator when they reached their floor.

Police officials have reportedly expressed their interest in interviewing the rappers separately about the dispute after the footage was brought to their attention. The news outlet claims that the dispute could be considered “an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are wrong.”

News of their breakup stunned social media earlier this month. Saweetie announced their split via Twitter and alluded to infidelity on his part as the cause of their demise. “I’m single,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scares and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo replied to her by tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Members of both of their families even hopped on social media intensifying the drama. Quavo’s sister Kashara Marshall took to social media in his defense writing, “I see how this is turning into a bash fest towards my brother and that ain’t about to happen at all.” She continued, “none of ya’ll know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it ain’t good.”

Saweetie’s aunt Whitney Harper clapped back adding, “Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gonna do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine.”

Quavo and Saweetie have yet to speak out following the leaked footage.