New couple alert?

Rumors are swirling on social media that there may be some romance stirring between The Migos’ Quavo and Claws star Karrueche Tran.

The two celebs were recently spotted vacationing together on the beautiful island of St. Martin and while the pics and flicks of their fun getaway don’t appear to show any lovey-dovey behavior, it’s important to remember that the two do have a history with one another.

Back in 2017, Karrueche and Quavo were rumored to have been dating following her rough split with Chris Brown.

Neither Quavo nor Karrueche has confessed to their suspected canoodling, but social media is stirring with all sorts of commentary about the pair’s alleged relationship.

One person on Twitter wrote:

“It’s cute that Quavo & Karrueche linking together.”

Another social media goer on Instagram replied:

“Breezy somewhere doing back flips, krumpin in pain in the rain!”

While a third user chimed in:

“Ain’t nun but a lil bit of straightenin’.”

This might be a good start for Quavo and Karrueche considering both stars are fresh out of previous relationships. The “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker split from Saweetie back in March 2021 after dating for three years, while the Games People Play actress called it quits with NFL star Victor Cruz in February 2021. A spokesperson for Cruz and Karrueche told E-News that they were “focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” and that there were “no hard feelings” between the two.

“This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately,” the source added.

Well, it looks like Quavo made Karrueche break that new year resolution early because if you recall, the 33-year-old model told fans back in December that she was “cutting men” out of her diet all of 2022.

“I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled, and sometimes I do feel that way and I love the attention from them and it feels good,” she explained. “Also, men are a distraction.”

Well, let’s see how this love story unfolds.

