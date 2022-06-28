Social Media’s Top Influencers Will Star In BET+’s ‘The Impact ATL’

MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media’s top players now have their own show. The Impact ATL is a new BET+ series that will follow the top influencers who call Atlanta home. Influencers Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, rapper Dess Dior, celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae and rapper Lakeyah will give their combined 19 million followers an up close and personal look into their day to day lives.

The Impact ATL is the brainchild of Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the TV and film branch of Quality Control Music.

“We are so passionate about building the careers of visionaries and thankful to be able to do a series where viewers can be inspired and actually learn how visions are manifested by a group of young people out there fully grinding and really shaping culture already,” Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas said in a statement. “Atlanta is a creative hub and we want to highlight that and Black creatives while actually touching someone out there who should be on this path too.”

Ari Fletcher is one of the most coveted social media influencers in the game. Her page is a go to for beauty and fashion trends but she is also quite controversial. Her star power doesn’t keep her from speaking her mind. She goes viral for her looks and tongue lashings she issues via Twitter. Her bestie Arrogant Tae also rose to fame as a celebrity hair stylist. His impressive roster of clients includes Nicki Minaj, City Girls, DreamDoll and many more.

Jayda Cheaves was a hot commodity before hitting influencer status. Cheaves, formerly known as Amour Jayda, started out reselling her clothes on Poshmark. Since it was so successful, she got the idea to start her own business. She then began selling hair under her business AmourJayda Hair. From 2016 to 2018, her business raked in $2.5 million, solidifying her status as a businesswoman. Her relationship with rapper Lil’ Baby boosted her into the spotlight even more. Her IG is now a go-to for hair, beauty and fashion. IG comedian Terry Reloaded even made a song inspired by her titled “Jayda Wayda.”

Rapper Lakeyah is an Atlanta-transplant who hails from Milwaukee. The hip-hop rookie is signed to Motown Records by a way of Quality Control Music, whom the City Girls, Migos and Lil’ Baby call home. Singles like “I Look Good,” “Worst Thing” and her latest single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto have garnered millions of listens on Spotify. She was also a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman class.

Dess Dior wants to make her mark on the rap game as well. Dior, who is Cheaves’ bestie, is a social media staple, entrepreneur and rising rap star. She released her Definition of Dess EP in 2020 and recently released her new single “Rich and Raw.” You may have also heard of her while she was dating Future.

The Impact ATL, which will be eight episodes, doesn’t have a premiere date yet.