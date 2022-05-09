MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Fletcher clapped back over the weekend at those questioning her parenting after a clip of her at an Atlanta hotspot with her 3-year-old son in the background went viral.

A tweet, now, with over 50,000 Likes showed a video of Ari bent over dancing with friends as her son with rapper G Herbo played with a toy in the background. Some attendees smoked hookah as Ari’s child played around them.

The event was held at Sovereign Sweets cocktail bar in Atlanta.

Online users shared criticism of Ari having her son in the adult environment and one person went as far as to create a petition encouraging people to add their signatures in support of giving G Herbo full custody of the child.

Some of the Twitter replies to the viral clip read:

“So there was absolutely NO ONE available to babysit?” “There are ppl in here justifying this saying it’s a hookah lounge like the hookah lounge not a diet club???! You see any other 3 y/o in there??? Y’all acting like it’s Dave n Busters or something,” and “Man as kids in the 90s we wasn’t allowed to even sit at the grown folks table to hear grown talk.. these days as kids you in a whole club/bar. Smdh.”

Meanwhile, others came to Ari’s defense. One online user penned: “If it’s a family gathering in a restaurant I have nothing to say but if it’s a club booking then I’m looking at her sideways. I’m sure he’s seen his mother shake her a*s at home. It’s not new to him.”

Ari tweeted specifically about the event being a private celebration, according to Baller Report.

“The fact that everything was confidential yesterday and everybody I invited respected that means so much to me and lets me know I got the right people around. Thankful for the real ones!” the influencer reported in a since-deleted tweet.

On her Instagram Stories, Ari further emphasized that the event wasn’t held in a club, and that no club owner would ever allow such a young child into their establishment.

“Sign that petition, do what you need to do,” Ari later continued. “How you gonna get a petition to voluntarily give my baby to somebody who ain’t even asking for him? Y’all are crazy…”

Ari and G Herbo’s co-parenting relationship has been rocky. Only time will tell if and how the influencer’s recent celebration with their son present will affect his parent’s dynamic.

Peep clips from Ari’s Instagram Live below.

