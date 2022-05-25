MadameNoire Featured Video

The City Girls are all about living the lavish life. They boast about the first class lifestyle that’s afforded them by their many pursuers but make it clear that they are also high rollers. While many of us love their music, they are criticized at times for having music that lacks substance. During a sit down with Complex, JT of the City Girls said if she and Yung Miami wanted to switch it up and make more “conscious rap,” it wouldn’t be a hard task. It’s just not something they are interested in doing.

“I feel like a lot of times, people tend to forget and try to discredit us and say we make bad music,” JT said. “And I never, ever, ever feel like that. I feel like everything we put out is fun and is a bop. It’s not conscious rap, but I could definitely do a conscious rap. But I feel like our music is for freedom and fun and partying and to make women feel good and to pop they s***. So, a lot of people don’t say that it’s real Rap, but music is to express yourself.”

JT added that their music is a reflection of who they are and that the naysayers shouldn’t doubt their skills jut because of the subject matter of their music.

“You cannot say what’s real and what’s fake,” she added. “It’s expressing yourself and how you feel. If you’re sad, you make sad music. If you’re happy, you’ll make happy music. If you’re a bad b****, then you’ll make bad b**** music. So when they come to the City Girls, they’ll say they trash or they don’t really rap for real. That ain’t real rap but it’s like n****, I could really get out there and do a real rap but it’s like this is my brand, to uplift women.”

Watch the full interview below.