After the release of Latto’s debut album 777, she became the first female artist in 12 years to reach #1 at US Pop, Rhythmic. and Urban radio with the same song thanks to “Big Energy.” As she has been gloating over her success, trolls have been throwing jab after jab at her and she’s tired of them trying to steal her joy. In her recent Twitter posts, she clapped back at her haters.

“It’s really crazy how y’all try to take my happiness away from me sooooo bad and downplay all my accomplishments lol,” the Atlanta native tweeted. “And it always come from a bunch of nobodies who just jealous that you jumped out there and chased ur dreams cause they too scared to.”

On Twitter, she gets antagonized by people telling her she’s never going to get the Nicki Minaj feature she wants and even gets insulted over her personality by people who don’t know her.

“I don’t even dislike latto but she’s gotten so unlikable recently and it has to do with her attitude,” one person tweeted. “Idk i still be streaming her music tho cuz the music bops.”

“Something about latto just gives me evil spirit..,” another person posted.

Someone called her “annoying and sensitive” but said they “enjoy her music though.”

The “Muwop” rapper added that she doesn’t understand why she can’t bask in her accomplishments without being hushed on social media.

“If I celebrate a small win it’s laughed at as if it’s ‘not enough’ (coming from ppl who’ve accomplished nothing in life) but when I celebrate a big win it’s oh just shut up and be humble, she continued. “lmao y’all are literally the reason why I’ll never stop popping my s***.”

The hate won’t stop her grind though, which she made clear in the comments section of a post from DJ Akademiks.

“Y’all try to take my happiness away from me and downplay all my accomplishments… then when I do sum big it’s ‘be humble’ lol???” she tweeted. “God gon keep blessing me in yo mad a** face and ima keep popping my s*** for everyone who doubted me.”