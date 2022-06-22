Normani guest starred in Chris Brown’s new video for his single “WE (Warm Embrace).” Instead of being praised for her performance, the internet is wondering why she agreed to work with Brown.
Chris Brown is an accused colorist who has a history of being violent towards women. Despite his history, his career suffered briefly. He was never cancelled and became R&B’s favorite bad boy. Due to this, Normani received criticism for appearing in his video.
“Idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him,” one person tweeted. “First ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. it’s disappointing. i can’t even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin women out of clubs he’s in and has made the same song since 2012.”
Since she worked with him, one person accused her of not caring about his behavior towards women.
“Nobody on normani’s team should have to tell her to not work with chris brown when we all had functioning brains when the abuse happened and he’s had a reputation since. it’s not about her being protected it’s about her supporting him. normani is grown and didn’t care, that’s it.”
After assaulting Rihanna, Karreuche and facing other assault allegations, Chris Brown was able to dodge being cancelled. Even after being accused of refusing women with a darker complexion into his parties, his indiscretions still go ignored. He’s faced off with the legal system for his abuse towards women. His sins are always forgiven by Team Breezy and the music industry. Brown is still seen as a main ingredient for a hit single. He continues to sell out arenas while out on tour. He’s sold over 30 million albums. He is always praised as being an inspiration for newcomers and has been crowned a legend in the making. It’s safe to say that Brown’s career hasn’t seen judgement day and most likely never will.
Numerous women in music have collaborated with him including Nicki Minaj, Brandy, DaniLeigh, Sevyn Streeter, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R and Jhene Aiko. Even Rihanna forgave him and collaborated with him in 2012 for their track “Birthday Cake.” They even briefly reconciled at one point and gave love a second try. Lizzo totally lost it when she met him and deemed him her “favorite person” in the world. Somehow, Brown has been safe from his career having its reckoning. His undeniable talent has given many an excuse to remain Team Breezy. If Brown keeps getting a warm embrace from Black women despite his abuse, will he ever truly be held accountable for his actions? Or should we all accept the apologies he has given and move on? And if we do, what does this mean for other top selling artists who are alleged abusers like Trey Songz?
