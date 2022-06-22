MadameNoire Featured Video

Normani guest starred in Chris Brown’s new video for his single “WE (Warm Embrace).” Instead of being praised for her performance, the internet is wondering why she agreed to work with Brown.

Chris Brown is an accused colorist who has a history of being violent towards women. Despite his history, his career suffered briefly. He was never cancelled and became R&B’s favorite bad boy. Due to this, Normani received criticism for appearing in his video.

“Idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him,” one person tweeted. “First ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. it’s disappointing. i can’t even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin women out of clubs he’s in and has made the same song since 2012.”

Since she worked with him, one person accused her of not caring about his behavior towards women.

“Nobody on normani’s team should have to tell her to not work with chris brown when we all had functioning brains when the abuse happened and he’s had a reputation since. it’s not about her being protected it’s about her supporting him. normani is grown and didn’t care, that’s it.”

Play