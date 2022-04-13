MadameNoire Featured Video

Kodak Black is being accused of being colorist after a TikTok video surfaced of him tipping strippers with a lighter complexion but when a stripper with a darker complexion began dancing he stopped.

“I went to booby trap last night …Kodak Black pulled up,” the person wrote over the video. “He was so lit turning up all night on every girl. He spent so much money …until!!! A dark skin girl got on stage He completely stopped tipping. She was so entertaining… I never believed in colorism until tonight. It’s real I felt bad for her. I can tell it killed her spirit she just turned down .. [crying tear emoji] darkskin girls have it hard ….sheeesh And it be from our own people.”

After the video was reposted by OnSite, the “Wake Up In The Sky” rapper responded in the comments and denied that he blatantly didn’t tip the other stripper, who goes by Diamond The Body.

“WHOEVER RECORDED THAT LAME AF I THREW MONEY ON ALL KINDA WOMEN , MY MONEY DONT RUN OUT IN DAT CLUB EVERYBODY LOVE ME THERE,” he said in the comments. “I LOVE DARK WOMEN THEY QUEENS WIT DEY BLACK ASS…FAXTZ THO THEY BEAUTIFUL.”

Colorism is defined as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin” and this isn’t the first time the Miami native has been accused of practicing it. Back in 2017, he blatantly said he doesn’t like women who are the same complexion as him in an interview after playing in Master P’s celebrity basketball game.

“I just said I don’t like women with my complexion. I like light skin women. I want you to be lighter than me. I love African American women, but I just don’t like my skin complexion. My complexion, we too gutter.”

He doubled down on his comments during an interview with Essence.

“No I have dark skin,” he said when asked if he felt there was something wrong with dark skin. “But dark skin women are more difficult. I like light skin women. They are more sensitive.”

On another occasion, he brought KeKe Palmer into the conversation and said “she straight. I’d bag her, but I don’t really like Black girls like that, sorta kinda.”

Colorism is born out of the ills and sexual violence of slavery and has affected Black women in particular. The practice is divisive and oppresses Black people on a whole. It has historically pitted some Black women against one another, and has disenfranchised African Americans economic advancement. This behavior shouldn’t be carried forward in the new millennium–but here we are. People who rationalize colorism by defaulting to “preference” refuse to acknowledge the demeaning, derogatory and dehumanizing nature of their reasoning. Being colorist reinforces stereotypes that have been unjustly projected onto Black women centuries ago and it’s a shame we can’t escape it–because sometimes it be your own people.

