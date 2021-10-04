MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is facing some backlash from fans who aren’t happy with a recent video that has emerged of the star complimenting the infamously troubled Chris Brown, NME reported.

In the brief clip, Lizzo can be heard greeting the “Loyal” crooner with excitement before saying “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.” The “Rumors” hitmaker then poses with Brown for a quick flick.

Brown, 32, was under police investigation back in June, after a woman alleged that the star physically assaulted her at his home. Authorities arrived at the singer’s house in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County where the victim claimed that Brown had allegedly “smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off.” Officials later reported that the women in question had not sustained any injury.

Fans flocked to social media to slam Lizzo for buddying up with Brown.

“Lizzo tell me Chris Brown isn’t really your “favourite person in the fucking world”, the man is scum. #lizzo #lizzocancelled,” tweeted one user.

“Lizzo’s fave person is chris brown?!?? In 2021??? now i’m glad rumors flopped.”

Some fans of the star barked back at the haters, noting that the naysayers weren’t directing their vitriol towards other celebs who have supported or even collaborated with Brown in the past.

Lizzo And Cardi B Team Up On New Single And Music Video For ‘Rumors’ “People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her,” one person commented.

“Nicki got multiple songs with him boo bye,” wrote another social-media user.

What do you think? Does Lizzo supporting Chris Brown look a little sus in your opinion? Tell us down below.