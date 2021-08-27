MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Chris Brown is being accused of being a colorist. Another woman has gone viral on TikTok after alleging that she was denied entry into an event by the singer because of his “no darkies” policy.

Earlier this month, TikTok user @ashlyepic shared a video lip singing the lyrics “Baby it’s alright” in response to what was written over her clip, which was: “When Bhris Breezy told me I was too dark to get into his party.”

The clip didn’t specify when the alleged incident happened and interestingly the TikToker’s caption read, “Idk why I still like him I must like abuse.”

While some said that they didn’t believe her allegation, others came to the user’s defense in the comments.

After one person wrote, “Lmfaoooo why do ppl think this girl is lying??? Like how YALL gone come on here and invalidate this girl’s experience as if y’all was there????” @ashlyepic replied back and said, “Thank u so much. it’s really sad.”

She also noted, “Guys I’m a real victim, my caption is basically my coping mechanism [sad face emoji].”

@ashlyepic’s post follows another TikTok from May 2021 in which another woman on the platform claimed she had a similar interaction with Brown.



According to her account, as she stood in line with her two light-skinned friends and one white friend to get into an event of Brown’s, the singer let her friends in before repeatedly telling her “no darkies” and having her removed from the property.

“I just want to say to him, look at me now,” TikTok user @specsanblazers said in the clip, referencing Brown’s 2011 hit featuring Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne.

Notably, her video was inspired by a prompt that asked at the beginning, “What’s the most disrespectful thing a Black guy has ever said to you as a Black girl?”

Both TikToks — now-viral — follow up on Brown’s history of questionable actions and remarks regarding his preferences and whether they should be deemed colorist.

Back in 2019, on his song “Need A Stack,” the artist controversially said,

“Only wanna f**k the black b–hes with the nice hair”

Hot New Hip Hop reported that shortly after the song was released, Tokyo Vanity shared in The Shade Room’s Instagram comments that her friends had been denied entry into Chris Brown’s VIP section at the club both in Miami and Los Angeles due to the singer’s “no darkies” policy.