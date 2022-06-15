MadameNoire Featured Video

Jessica White recently shut down rumors that she’s carrying Nick Cannon’s ninth child.

The model made a lengthy statement on social media earlier this week that demanded online users mind their own business and not her uterus.

“Understand this! No I’m NOT pregnant,” White penned on Instagram, according to The Jasmine Brand. “I am a great creative force who’s focus is on business. Stay the hell out of my uterus because it’s invasive and disgusting, especially to someone who has fertility issues.”

Cannon is currently expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi. The rapper/ actor/ comedian/ baby-maker shared that he’s anticipating more newborn arrivals in the latter half of this year. He is the offspring king.

RELATED CONTENT: “Abby De La Rosa Talks Relationships With The Other Mothers Of Nick Cannon’s Children”

While White didn’t mention her romantic past with Cannon, rumors that the two are back together have recently been circulating online

The speculation may be due to the former couple’s creative collaboration on Cannon’s new mixtape, RAW&B.

White straddles Cannon on the project’s cover — and the model was reportedly involved in the album’s creative direction.

“Nothing will get in the way of this moment for me as a female director and artist. I do no belong a part of tabloid flutter. I love, and I am brilliant on my own,” White penned on Instagram.

“Now go watch the movie Nick Cannon trusted me to write and direct for him,” she continued. “And go stream RAW&B, creatively directed by me! Please stay focused on my greatest. Thank you.”

The project White directed for Cannon is titled P.I.F. If you’re interested, stream the trailer for the short film below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Jessica White Had Just Miscarried When She Learned Nick Cannon Was Expecting With Brittany Bell”