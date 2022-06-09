MadameNoire Featured Video

Abby De La Rosa recently gave her followers some candid insight on her feelings towards the four other women who’ve also mothered Nick Cannon’s children.

Rosa announced last week that she’s with child — reportedly a baby girl, according to PEOPLE.

The model and DJ teased the idea of having twins as she welcomed Cannon’s second set last June.

When asked whether she personally knew any of the mothers of her boys’ siblings, PEOPLE detailed that Rosa replied, “Yes, only one of them.”

“We’ve had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee,” the DJ reportedly explained on the bond via her OnlyFans earlier this week. “She’s a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we’re apart of. The rest of the woman I don’t know and never met but I wish them all the best as well.”

Unidentified sources shared that Cannon is the father of Rosa’s current bun in the oven, TMZ reported on June 8.

The outlet additionally shared that the child is due on October 25.

Cannon welcomed three children last year — his twins with Rosa and a son with Alyssa Scott in July.

In December, Cannon and Scott revealed their child had passed away due to a rare form of brain cancer.

The Wild ‘N Out star shares his eldest children, 11-year-old twins, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also has a 5-year-old and 1-year-old with Brittney Bell and is expecting the arrival of a child at some point this year with Bre Tiesi.

During a recent interview, Cannon shared his brood will be expanding this year in September and October.

Read the details he spilled down below.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘What Count Are You At?’: Nick Cannon Admits He Has More Kids Coming This Year”