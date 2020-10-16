Jessica White Opens Up About Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

While acknowledging Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Thursday, model Jessica White shared that she has suffered multiple miscarriages in an Instagram post.

“Honoring all the incredibly brave women who like myself have suffered from multiple miscarriages,” wrote White. “I honor you and see you and overstand your pain. May our babies who have passed on protect our next creation of life. God bless you. Love~ Jessica White.”

This isn’t the first time that White has discussed her struggles with infertility. While responding to a fan who criticized her relationship with Nick Cannon, White wrote:

“You don’t know anything about my life. If you did you would know how my partner and I struggled with infertility. I am a good women with a good soul and recently had a miscarriage. When you all are spewing this negativity you have no idea how you hurt other women. This is a part of my life that I struggled with and frankly, this is unacceptable. Who are you trying to attack? When you do this to people you are only bringing negativity and judgment to yourselves. I am choosing to clear this up once and for all. You all have no idea what I personally have gone through including the loss of my children with my partner. Please be careful with what you say to any women including me you don’t know their private pain people who have lost children go through. I will not tolerate this and I am standing up for myself and the countless other women who have infertility issues as well as the ones who have miscarried countless times. I wish you well. Think about your words they can save a town or destroy the village. Ase and be blessed.”

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day in which families come together to collectively remember pregnancies and infants who were lost as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, and other factors that may result in the death of an infant.