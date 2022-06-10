MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon has been the butt of many jokes about his inability to wrap it up. In 2021, he quickly went from being a father of three to a father of eight in a matter of months. Jackée Harry is the latest to poke fun at the America’s Got Talent host.

“Our Father on Netflix ain’t about Nick Cannon?!?,” she tweeted. “I’m wild n out [laughing emoji].”

Jackée Harry is quite the jokester on Twitter. She cracked a joke about Jack Harlow recently as well.

“I’m tired of everyone arguing about Jack Harlow. He’s just white noise,” she tweeted.

After being open about considering a vasectomy, Nick Cannon is still out here impregnating various women at the same damn time. The father of eight is now expecting children with four women. According to The Neighborhood Talk, he is expecting children this year with Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa and Lanisha Cole. Cannon shared a son with Scott, Zen, who died in December at just five-months-old. He and De La Rosa have twin sons together, Zillion and Zion.

During an appearance on Lip Service, Cannon opened up about his brief time being celibate. He shared that while going through a bout of depression while dealing with the death of Zen, he ended up breaking his celibacy.

“The thing is everybody saw I was so down and they were like, ‘Just give him a lil vagina and that’s gonna cure it all,’” Cannon joked. “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f****** like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month-and-a-half strong. I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

Cannon even laughs at himself. He recently starred in Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin ad and gave a tutorial on how to make a “vasectomy drink.”