When P-Valley premiered on June 3, everybody took a trip down to the valley where the girls get naked. The sophomore season’s first episode’s ratings outdid the series premiere from back in July 2020. According to The Root, ratings for the premiere episode skyrocketed 1,018 percent compared to the first season’s premiere on the STARZ streaming app. Across platforms, over 4.5 million people tuned in to see the Pynk Posse.

P-Valley creator Katori Hall is gleaming with pride over the premiere’s impressive ratings.

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out!,” Hall said in a statement.” The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

The second season follows Uncle Clifford and co. as they try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which nearly knocked them out of business. While they were still able to bring in coins with a strip show car wash, they were still held back by the limits of the lockdown. Once Chucalissa’s lockdown is over, they prepare for a re-re-opening that causes Mercedes and Uncle Clifford to bump heads with Hailey, who is now part owner of The Pynk. While Hailey has big plans for the club since the departure of veteran dancer turned video vixen Mississippi, Mercedes and Uncle Clifford aren’t too happy about her being the new head honcho.

P-Valley airs every Friday on STARZ at 9:00 p.m EST.