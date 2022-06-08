MadameNoire Featured Video

Jack Harlow just found out that Brandy was Ray J’s sister but it doesn’t mean there’s a disconnect between him and Black women. He recently praised Black women and promised to always acknowledge and protect them. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the 24-year-old was open about his love for Black women.

“Black women are such a massive part of my career,” the “First Class” rapper said.

Jack Harlow said he loved Black women before his rise to stardom.

“I was telling The New York Times how it’s not a massive phenomenon to me because it’s just a continuation of how my life was before I was famous,” he continued. “They’ll never have to worry about not being credited by me…. I mean, I look out at my shows and I see them. It’s one thing when you see the memes and you hear people talking about it, but it’s another when you travel the country and you see them all over the place. I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”

Harlow loves Black women out loud. He was present during protests after Breonna Taylor was killed in 2020. He intervened when a Black woman was being harassed by police at one of his concerts and also contacted her afterwards. In his music videos, they are often his co-stars. The Louisville native told The New York Times that he has “loved Black women since I was young” and they’ve always been in his life.

“I’ve had relationships with Black women,” he said. “So it would feel strange to me if it wasn’t the case a little bit. Nobody in my inner circle is like, ‘Damn, Black girls like you, bro’ — you know what I’m saying? Because my whole inner circle loves Black women, and are constantly around Black women.”