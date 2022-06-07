MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has been in shambles ever since the news hit that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up. The split has been made Instagram official as Lori Harvey has deleted every picture of her and the Creed star from her page.

While Harvey has scrubbed her page, she is still very visible on Michael B. Jordan’s page. Photos from a winter getaway, date night and when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together have not been deleted.

Harvey and Jordan parted ways after dating for a year and a half. A source told People that they are “both completely heartbroken” over the break up. They added that Jordan was ready to settle down with Harvey.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” Another source added that while Jordan is ready to give Harvey his all, she “still wants to have fun and be free.” “Michael is a great guy,” they said. “She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”