Lori Harvey has been mentioned again by another rapper. During a performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam over the weekend, Meek Mill changed up his “Going Bad” lyric about Harvey.

On the 2018 track, he originally rapped: “Oh, you rich rich?” (‘You rich rich’)/ B****, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin’)/ I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori)/ That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh).”

At Summer Jam he changed his lyrics to: “I took Lori Harvey off my wish list. That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas.”

This isn’t the first time Harvey has been rapped about. Rapper Future, who briefly dated Harvey last year, also spit a few bars about Harvey after their breakup. On rapper 42 Dugg’s track “Maybach” he rapped: “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her. One thing I never seen was a b**** leave.”

The March Madness rapper also dissed her current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Future went on to say: “Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go f*** a lame after me.”

No matter how many times Harvey is brought up, she never responds. While rappers are keeping her name in their bars, she is continuously spotted with nothing but smiles with Jordan on date nights. Harvey and Jordan are both private about their love life but have both decided to be a bit more public than usual with their relationship.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” Jordan told PEOPLE. “I am extremely happy. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in.”

Harvey said even when they take pictures together, they discuss whether it should be posted or not in efforts to maintain privacy.

“We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So (we want to) give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us,” she told Bustle. “We’re trying to find a balance.”