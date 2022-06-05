Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have reportedly split after dating for almost a year and a half. According to one source, the former lovebirds are “completely heartbroken” over the decision.

“They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the close confidante told PEOPLE about the alleged split.

“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” they added.

According to PEOPLE, rumors of the couple’s break up began swirling shortly after Lori returned from the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Neither Lori nor Michael have commented publically about the rumored breakup, so maybe there’s still hope? Fans online have been rallying for the couple to stay together amid the news.

“Maybe they had a little fight and sources are just being Dramatic,” wrote one person on Instagram. “Not Turtle & nugget,” another social media user wrote, referencing the cute nicknames that the couple once called each other.

Other people speculated as to whether Lori and Michael’s age difference played a role in their decision to part ways. Michael is 35-years-old and Lori is 25.