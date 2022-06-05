Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have reportedly split after dating for almost a year and a half. According to one source, the former lovebirds are “completely heartbroken” over the decision.
“They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the close confidante told PEOPLE about the alleged split.
“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” they added.
According to PEOPLE, rumors of the couple’s break up began swirling shortly after Lori returned from the Cannes Film Festival in May.
Neither Lori nor Michael have commented publically about the rumored breakup, so maybe there’s still hope? Fans online have been rallying for the couple to stay together amid the news.
“Maybe they had a little fight and sources are just being Dramatic,” wrote one person on Instagram. “Not Turtle & nugget,” another social media user wrote, referencing the cute nicknames that the couple once called each other.
Other people speculated as to whether Lori and Michael’s age difference played a role in their decision to part ways. Michael is 35-years-old and Lori is 25.
“I feel like Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey are a ‘right person, wrong time’ situation. That’s a difficult age gap & when one person is ready and the other person isn’t, it can really affect the relationship. Oh well, I hope they’re both okay,” one Twitter user chimed in.
Well, hopefully, Lori and Michael work things out because they sure were cute together. The couple began dating in November 2020 and a year later, they made their adorable romance Instagram official. Back in March, the superstars attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills making their red carpet debut alongside one another.
During an appearance on The Real in September, the bustling model shared why she believed her romance with the Black Panther star was perfect.
“We just really balance each other. I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know,'” she told fans at the time. “And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”
Lori added that the actor was “so sweet” and “very attentive.”
“He listens to me and the things that I say that I want, and he really makes an effort.”
As for Michael, the Creed star told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he “finally found what love was” in his relationship with Harvey. He also gushed about why he wanted to share his connection with the SKN founder openly with the public.
“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he added.
